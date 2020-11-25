Our pilgrim has gone home. On Monday, November 23, 2020, The Reverend Karl Sievert peacefully passed away in his 90th year. Beloved husband of Rev. Heidi Sievert, to whom he was married to for 59 years. Dear Father of Kristiane Black (David) of Cobourg, Karsten Sievert of Port Stanley, Petra Richardson (Robert) of Aylmer and Birgit Sievert of Waterloo. He will be lovingly remembered by his grandchildren, Jonathan (Stephanie), David (Stephanie), Justin, Dylan and Joshua. Brother of Klaus-Dieter of Germany. He was predeceased by an infant son and an infant daughter and his parents Hilda Mueller and Otto Sievert. Rev. Karl was born in Wilhelmshaven, Germany, evacuated to what became East Germany and from there, fled to West Germany where he underwent an apprenticeship in agriculture. Interested in farming, he emigrated to Canada. To further his interest in animal husbandry, he left to study in Celle, Germany where he met his future wife, Heidi. After returning to Canada, they were married in Dungannon United Church, Huron County, from where he became a candidate for the United Church ministry. During his years of studying, he also served a 3-point charge. At ordination, he was placed in Southwestern Saskatchewan and from there the family moved to Port Stanley, Ontario where he served Dexter, Fingal and Port Stanley United Churches for 13 years, then to Park Street U. C. in Chatham, and finally Calvary Memorial U.C. in Kitchener. After his retirement, Rev. Karl supplied in ministry wherever he was needed. Rev. Karl was actively involved in the church on the local, national, and international level. In Port Stanley, he organized the building of the town's first retirement home, Kettle Creek Villa, for the local residents. Wherever he went, he was involved in building projects of different kinds and served as the first chairperson of the Waterloo Region Habitat for Humanity. Together, Karl and Heidi arranged travel tours to many countries and made many new friends. His interests were in youth work, camping, stamp collecting, travelling, telling stories, writing books, bible studies and gardening. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, to attend the memorial visitation and memorial service for Karl, personal face coverings are required, and relatives and friends must register (RSVP) by calling the funeral home at 519-745-8445. Visitation will be held at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo on Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The memorial service to celebrate Karl's life and faith will be followed in the chapel of the funeral home on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 11:30 a.m., with Rev. Kristiane Black officiating. To view the livestream service please visit www.erbgood.com
. A private family committal service will follow at Parkview Cemetery, Waterloo. Condolences for the family and donations to the Mission and Service Fund of the United Church of Canada or Habitat for Humanity Canada would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy and may be arranged through the funeral home at 519-745-8445 or www.erbgood.com