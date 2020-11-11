passed away peacefully at Derbeckers Heritage House on Monday, November 9, 2020 at the age of 98. Beloved wife of the late Iwan "John" (2003). Predeceased by her brother-in-law Joseph Tkaczuk and his wife Irene. Loving aunt of Marlene Schaefer (predeceased), William "Bill" Tkaczuk (Cathy), Kathy Schnarr (Gary) and Paul Tkaczuk (Heather). Fondly remembered by many great-nieces and nephews and their families. Special thanks to the staff at Derbeckers Heritage House for your loving and compassionate care. A private graveside service will be held at Woodland Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to the charity of your choice
