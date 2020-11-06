1/1
Katharina (Kathi) WETZEL
Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Twin Oaks of Maryhill at the age of 87. She joins her beloved husband John (2016). Cherished Mother of Nick and Lee Ann. Loving Oma to her Shmutzes Erin (Matthew) and Taylor. Dear Tante to Magda (George), Erv (Linda), Francesca, Rose and families. She is the last surviving sibling of her family. Kathi came to Canada in 1955 where they eventually settled in Maryhill. She always loved gardening, baking and sewing. Kathi lived at Twin Oaks of Maryhill for three years, thank you for the excellent care provided by the wonderful current and previous staff. Kathi's family will receive family and friends from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener (519) 749-8467. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Boniface Church, 1355 Maryhill Rd., Maryhill, on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 10 a.m. Interment St. Boniface Cemetery to follow. Please note that if you plan to attend, masks are mandatory and you must RSVP your attendance through the funeral home website. Guests who are unable to attend are invited to celebrate the Mass via livestream at www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming. As expressions of sympathy, donations can be made to the St. Boniface Cemetery Fund or Diabetes Canada (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com to view Kathi's memorial and to RSVP.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
