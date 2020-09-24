Kathy Elaine Speziale passed away Monday Sept. 21, 2020 at the age of 64. Loving wife of the late Bob Speziale and cherished mother of Marc and Todd (Shawn O'Brien). Survived by father George Kramer, predeceased by her mother Elaine Kramer (Daly). She will be missed by her siblings Rosemary Hentges (Gary) nephews Joel and Christopher, Gary Kramer (Cynthia) nephew John Paul and Stephen Kramer (Michele) nieces Leanne and Tonia (Marc) and their children Kallee, Nash and Jack. Dearly loved by large extended family and many close friends. There aren't enough words to express how loved Kathy was and how dearly she will be missed. Kathy was vibrant, kind and lit up the room. She made a new friend wherever she went. Kathy loved traveling, was a camping enthusiast and loved spending time at the family cottage. She enjoyed her long career at the Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board. Kathy's family will receive relatives and friends from 1 - 3 p.m. & 6 - 8 p.m. on Sunday September 27, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Guests must RSVP to reserve their time frame to pay their condolences to Kathy's family. Face masks are required. A private family mass will be held at St. Anne's RC Church at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Bob Kemp Hospice or the charity of your choice
would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home).