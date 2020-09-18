1/2
Katherine Estelle Voisin
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the age of 57. Katherine will be deeply missed and remembered by her children Kristy and Steven, her granddaughter Taya Marie Everything Lawson and father of her children Steve Voisin. Loving daughter of Pauline Williamson and the late Harold. Dear sister of Bruce Williamson, Dianne Reyes (Ron). Katherine will also be remembered by her nieces and nephews. Katherine will also be missed by her boyfriend Thomas Usher. She loved all animals especially Breeze, T-Bone and Leila. Predeceased by her sister Charlotte Langill. Spending many years as a dedicated food-service industry worker with Wilfrid Laurier University. Katherine loved to cook and prepare food for her loved ones. It brought her tremendous joy to see faces light up with each bite of her pasta dishes or butter tarts. She had a passion for good music and singing along to the radio, while traveling and exploring the outdoors; leaving many footprints across British Columbia. A family woman by nature, Katherine loved spending her time with her relatives near and far. With a contagious smile and infectious laugh, she lit up any room she entered. She effortlessly made friends anywhere she went, and was never one to judge as she would find the light and goodness within everyone. A believer and trustee in God, we know she is now amongst the angels that she had always so deeply admired. Katherine's family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener 519-749-8467. The liturgy service will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020 in the chapel of the funeral home. Private cremation has taken place. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Waterloo Regional Food Bank would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Katherine's memorial.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Sep. 18, 2020.
