Peacefully on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, Mrs. Katherine Everett at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late Lloyd Everett who predeceased her in 2009. Loving mother of Richard and Anne, Violet, Daniel and Jane, Stanley, David and Paul and Franca. Cherished grandma of Cathy, Lori and Jay, Chad, Anita, Luke, Mike and Taylor, Jeff, Amy, Nicole, Charlotte and Mark and great-grandma of Bethany, Abigail, Kayla, Layla, Lyric and Ethan. Katherine will be lovingly remembered by her brother-in-law John Everett and his wife Marie, many nieces, nephews and her family members in Scotland and New Brunswick. Predeceased by her son Lawrence Everett and his wife Ruth and three brothers. Visitation will take place at McBurney Funeral Home, Wingham on Saturday, January 4th from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Interment will take place in the spring in Wingham Cemetery followed by a Celebration of Katherine's Life, details to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the church of your choice would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Online condolences at www.mcburneyfuneralhome.com