Passed away at Columbia Forest Long Term Care on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at the age of 84 years. Beloved daughter of the late Ernst and Freda Arndt. Dear sister of Kenneth (Marjorie) Arndt; Ruth (Ken) Bauman; and Rose Arndt. Loved sister-in-law to Gwen, Mary Ellen, and Martha Arndt. Predeceased by six brothers. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held by the family at Woodland Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations would be appreciated to Diabetes Canada, 14 Irvin St., Kitchener, ON N2H 1K8, or to the Alzheimer Society of Waterloo Wellington, 831 Frederick St., Kitchener, ON N2B 2B4, or to a charity of your choice
. Arrangements entrusted to Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre, 1001 Ottawa St. S., Kitchener, (519-743-8900). Online condolences at www.westmountfuneralchapel.com