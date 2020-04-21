|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Katherine, at the age 65, at the Grand River Hospital in Kitchener Ontario. Katherine was predeceased by her father, Dr. Charles Emerson Hubley, and mother Ruth Eileen Hubley (nee Dodds). Lovingly remembered by her sister Elizabeth MacMillan (Allan), brother Harry (Norma), nephew Tyler, and niece Emily(Brandon). Katherine will be fondly remembered by her many cousins living across Canada. Katherine was an energizing fun loving person who achieved the highest artistic level in orchestral and solo performance as well as teaching of the violin. Highlights of Katherine's professional playing career included: The Royal Winnipeg Ballet Orchestra and involvement in the forming of the Norquay Quartet at The Banff Centre. Katherine capped off her professional career by accepting the prestigious appointment of Principal Second Violin of the Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony Orchestra. Katherine became a key component and strength during her 20 year tenure with the Orchestra. Katherine did much in her short life and had a lot more left to do. She worked hard to achieve her accomplishments and applied that boundless energy and determination to take on the cancer that latched on to her for so many years. The cancer won in the end, but she gave it the fight of its life. Many thanks to Dr. Stevens, from Grand River Hospital's Cancer Centre. Very special thanks to the nurses of the GRH Cancer Centre who always made Katherine feel special and ensured she received the best of care. Extra special thanks to Joy Kramer, Isabella Stefanescu - The Caring Driver and Morale Booster, Janet Auger, Murray and Gail Spencer, Zlata Heidelberger, Vicki Dvorak, Gail Shenk, Margaret Metcalfe, Marianne Wiens, Anna Luhowy and John Fear. A private family service will take place in the chapel of the funeral home at 3 pm on Monday, April 27, 2020. Relatives and friends are invited to join the service via live-stream starting at 2:45 pm on Monday, April 27th at https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Grand River Hospital Cancer Centre, or the . Cards may be arranged by calling the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Katherine's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 21, 2020