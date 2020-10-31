1/2
Kathleen Ann HAYES-DONAU
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1957-2020 Passed away peacefully, with family by her side at St. Mary's General Hospital, Kitchener on Monday, October 26, 2020, age 63. Beloved wife of the late Eric (Rick) Donau (2012). Loving stepmother of Kristi, Sarah, and Matt (Laura). A very special Grandma Kathy to Mitchell, Ellie, Emma, and Luke. Cherished daughter of Jackie and the late Edward Hayes. Dear sister of Brian (Julia), Terry (Monica), and the late Kevin (Dolly). Auntie Kathy will be fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews Ed, Helen, Georgia, the late Erin, Sydney, Benton, Zach, Sarah, Lucas and Emily. Kathy will be dearly missed by her fur baby, loyal companion, and best friend, Lola. Kathy graduated with a Bachelor of Social Work (BSW) from the University of Waterloo. Her career path took her to Calgary and Simcoe. Kathy had a passion for life and enjoyed travelling with Rick. She loved gardening and spending time with her beloved pets. Special thanks to the doctors, nurses, caregivers, friends and neighbours who have shown kindness and compassion to Kathy over the years. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, to attend the memorial service, personal face coverings are required, and relatives and friends must register (RSVP) by calling the funeral home at 519-745-8445. The memorial service will be held in the chapel of the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. To view the livestream service please visit www.erbgood.com A private family interment will follow the service at Woodland Cemetery, Kitchener. Condolences for the family and donations to Hope Spring Cancer Support Centre or The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth may be arranged by contacting the funeral home at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445. PEACE, PERFECT PEACE


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Erb & Good Family Funeral Home
171 King Street South
Waterloo, ON N2J 1P7
519-745-8445
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Erb & Good Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved