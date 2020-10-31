1957-2020 Passed away peacefully, with family by her side at St. Mary's General Hospital, Kitchener on Monday, October 26, 2020, age 63. Beloved wife of the late Eric (Rick) Donau (2012). Loving stepmother of Kristi, Sarah, and Matt (Laura). A very special Grandma Kathy to Mitchell, Ellie, Emma, and Luke. Cherished daughter of Jackie and the late Edward Hayes. Dear sister of Brian (Julia), Terry (Monica), and the late Kevin (Dolly). Auntie Kathy will be fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews Ed, Helen, Georgia, the late Erin, Sydney, Benton, Zach, Sarah, Lucas and Emily. Kathy will be dearly missed by her fur baby, loyal companion, and best friend, Lola. Kathy graduated with a Bachelor of Social Work (BSW) from the University of Waterloo. Her career path took her to Calgary and Simcoe. Kathy had a passion for life and enjoyed travelling with Rick. She loved gardening and spending time with her beloved pets. Special thanks to the doctors, nurses, caregivers, friends and neighbours who have shown kindness and compassion to Kathy over the years. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, to attend the memorial service, personal face coverings are required, and relatives and friends must register (RSVP) by calling the funeral home at 519-745-8445. The memorial service will be held in the chapel of the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. To view the livestream service please visit www.erbgood.com
A private family interment will follow the service at Woodland Cemetery, Kitchener. Condolences for the family and donations to Hope Spring Cancer Support Centre or The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth may be arranged by contacting the funeral home at www.erbgood.com
or 519-745-8445. PEACE, PERFECT PEACE