Passed away at Brucelea Haven Nursing Home, Walkerton on Thursday, November 26, 2020 in her 99th year. Cherished mother of Mary (Ron) Dickert, Dave (Pat) Lang, Don (Mary Lou) Lang, Bill (Karen) Lang, Betty (Kelly) Voisin, Bruce (Shelley) Lang, Cathy (Dan) Eickmeier, Brenda (Dan) Shields, Barb (Max) McLellan and mother-in-law of Sheila Lang and Jody Lang. Also missed by 32 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Kay was predeceased by her husband Nicholas Lang, daughter Joan Hehn, sons Jim Lang and Nicholas Lang Jr., grandson Shawn Voisin, son-in-law Harvey Hehn, sisters Marie Beckberger, Stella Schmidt, Doris Folmer and brother Joseph Folmer Jr. A private family visitation will be held at Cameron Funeral Home, Walkerton. Private family Mass of Christian Burial held at Sacred Heart Church, Mildmay followed by interment in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Mildmay. As expressions of sympathy, donations to WES For Youth Online or Ronald McDonald House would be appreciated by the family. Cards available at Cameron's (519-881-1273). Donations and condolences may also be made online at www.cameronfuneralhomes.com