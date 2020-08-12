1/1
Kathleen Barbara (Barb) MARTIN
MARTIN, Kathleen Barbara (Barb) Kathleen Barbara (Barb) Martin, age 97, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Innisfree House Hospice, Kitchener, Ontario. Barb is survived by her sister Winn Sanders (Don deceased), nephews Paul and Deb, Neil, Donna (Doug deceased), their families, and special family friend Daisy Pittis. Predeceased by parents Absalom and Gertrude Martin and sisters Margaret and Grace Martin. Barb was a faithful member of Trinity Evangelical Missionary Church in Waterloo. Barb's family would like to thank Conestoga Lodge and Innisfree House for their loving care. Visitation will be held at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. The funeral service will follow in the Funeral Home Chapel at 1:00 p.m. and will be livestreamed at www.erbgood.com. Due to current circumstances and restrictions, to attend the visitation and/or funeral service, personal face coverings are required and relatives and friends must register (RSVP) at www.erbgood.com or by calling the funeral home at 519-745-8445. Interment at Parkview Cemetery in Waterloo will immediately follow the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Innisfree House or a charity of your choice may be arranged by contacting the funeral home at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 12, 2020.
