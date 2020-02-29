|
Of Waterloo (Portland ON). Passed away suddenly at home after a courageous battle with Parkinson's in her 68th year. Kate, loving wife of Peter De Pratto. Loving daughter of the late Daniel and Madeline Dwyer. Devoted and loving mother to Emily, Daniel (Lance), and Brian (Amanda) Loving and cherished grandmother of Nicholas and Hollis. Sister of Margaret (John), Teresa (Michael), Rita (Sandy). Kate is predeceased by her sisters Mary and Anne. Kate will be remembered by her many nieces Julia, Sarah, Jessica, Becky, Monika, Andrea, Anna, Sylvia, Kathryn and Jena. Many friends will remember Kate fondly. A Celebration of Life will be held at Henry Walser Funeral Home (507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467) on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. with a short service of memories at 2:30 p.m. Charitable donations can be made in lieu of flowers to the Parkinson's Foundation Southwestern Ontario or Doctors Without Borders. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Kathleen's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 29, 2020