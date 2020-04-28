|
Passed away peacefully at peopleCare AR Goudie, Kitchener on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at the age of 75 after suffering for several years with Alzheimer's disease. Dear sister of Ernie Doyle (Lynne) and Gerard Doyle (Deborah). Will be fondly remembered by her nieces Stephanie Doyle (Jamie Tauer) and Ashley Doyle. Cherished great-aunt of Jacob and Addison Tauer. Predeceased by her parents Lawrence Gerard and Mary Leonella (nee Wood) Doyle. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Laurentian University as well as a teaching degree from the Ontario College of Teachers in North Bay, she had a distinguished career as an educator, initially as an elementary school teacher, then as a consultant and later as a senior executive in the educational publishing industry throughout Canada and in the United States. A private family service will be held in the chapel of the funeral home on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Interment to follow at Parkview Cemetery, Waterloo. Condolences for the family and donations at a may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street South, Waterloo at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 28, 2020