Peacefully, at Brantford General Hospital, on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, a lifelong resident of Paris, in her 82nd year. Kathy was a long time employee of Mary Maxim. Beloved wife to Gordon; loved mother to Margaret Crawley, and Mary Seibert; cherished grandma to Eric, Benjamin, and Dalton. She will be sadly missed by Gord's family; Sandy (Darryl), Bill (Christine), Doug (Corie) and their families; dear sister to Bill (Glenna) and sister-in-law Shirley Cardy. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her brother John Cardy. Cremation has taken place. A Family service was held with interment Cemetery. Donations to Paris Presbyterian Church or Brantford General Hospital Palliative Care Unit would be appreciated. Online condolences and donations may be arranged through www.wmkippfuneralhome.com
or by contacting WM. Kipp 519 442 3061.