On October 14, 2020, Kathleen Olive Rose breathed her last. After 96 years, three months, and two weeks, her time on this earth had come to a close. Born in England, Kathleen was raised and lived her life in southern Ontario. She enjoyed many wonderful adventures, from travel to exotic lands, to building her own home and cottage, to starting her own antique business. But nothing could compare to the adventure of being a mother to her beautiful daughter Patricia, the loving wife of John "Jack", to the life-long bond she established with her nephew Thomas, or of being godmother to Brooke Leigh Monica. Kathleen will be remembered and missed by those she leaves behind, including, Meredith Levine, Nancy Martin, Larry and Anne Baumgartner, Sky and Mark Rose, Selina Furtado, Gail Clarkson, Donna Laing, and all the folks who shared a laugh and who were so kind to her at Winston Village Retirement Home. Kathleen will be interred at Parkview Crematorium.



