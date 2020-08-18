1/1
Kathleen Ruth Kennedy
Of Atwood, passed away peacefully at Knollcrest Lodge, Milverton on Saturday August 15, 2020 at the age of 75. She was born on November 29, 1944 in Toronto. Kathy worked for Canada Post for many years. She enjoyed camping at Woodland Lake Campground for 35 years, playing the spoons, harmonica and piano. Kathy cherished the time spent with her grandchildren. Beloved wife of Bruce Kennedy whom she married in 1965. Loving mother of Heather Kennedy (Dennis McBride), Sandra Kennedy (Don McCourt) and Nadine Kennedy. Special grandma of Nicole (Joel) Coleman, Morgan Ament (Corey Scott), Travis Bowman (Caitlinn Thompson) and Holly Bowman. Sister of Linda Besso, Margaret Wilson (Reiner Mielke), and Jim (Lori) Wilson. Fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins and camping friends. Predeceased by her parents Howard and Ruth (Johnston) Wilson and her brother Bob Wilson (2020). In keeping with Kathy's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation or service. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations to Knollcrest Lodge or a charity of one's choice would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Brenneman Funeral Home, Atwood (519)356-2382 www.brennemanfuneralhome.ca

Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 18, 2020.
