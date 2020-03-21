|
|
Passed away suddenly at Cambridge Memorial Hospital on March 19, 2020 at the age of 82. Born in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, daughter of the late George and Loretta (Purcell) Patterson. Beloved wife of Cornelis (Art) Van Leeuwen (2013). Kathleen will be dearly missed by her children; Susan (Terry) Kruck and Al (Sharleen) Van Leeuwen. Loving grandmother to six grandboys; Aaron, Tanner, Cameron, Seth, Malachi and Caleb. Sister to Pat McLeod, George Patterson and Bert Patterson. Predeceased by her sisters Hazel, Margaret, Alice and her brothers Bob and Doug. She will be forever remembered by many extended family and friends. A woman of faith and strong convictions Kathleen was a beautiful person, a kind soul and she always provided comic relief even in the most difficult of circumstances. Kathleen was a real people person, engaging everyone around her with her wit and infectious smile. She loved making time with her grandboys memorable. A strong Christian, she is part of the extended Cedar Creek Church family. Devoted to her faith, Kathleen went home to the Lord Jesus Christ and is now reunited with her husband. Private services have been entrusted to Coutts Funeral Home (96 St. Andrews St. Cambridge) burial has taken place. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Friends and relatives are invited to sign Kathleen's online book of condolences at: www.couttsfuneralhome.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 21, 2020