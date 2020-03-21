Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coutts Funeral Home & Cremation Centre
96 St Andrews Street
Cambridge, ON N1S1M8
(519) 621-1650
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen VanLeeuwen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen VanLeeuwen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen VanLeeuwen Obituary
Passed away suddenly at Cambridge Memorial Hospital on March 19, 2020 at the age of 82. Born in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, daughter of the late George and Loretta (Purcell) Patterson. Beloved wife of Cornelis (Art) Van Leeuwen (2013). Kathleen will be dearly missed by her children; Susan (Terry) Kruck and Al (Sharleen) Van Leeuwen. Loving grandmother to six grandboys; Aaron, Tanner, Cameron, Seth, Malachi and Caleb. Sister to Pat McLeod, George Patterson and Bert Patterson. Predeceased by her sisters Hazel, Margaret, Alice and her brothers Bob and Doug. She will be forever remembered by many extended family and friends. A woman of faith and strong convictions Kathleen was a beautiful person, a kind soul and she always provided comic relief even in the most difficult of circumstances. Kathleen was a real people person, engaging everyone around her with her wit and infectious smile. She loved making time with her grandboys memorable. A strong Christian, she is part of the extended Cedar Creek Church family. Devoted to her faith, Kathleen went home to the Lord Jesus Christ and is now reunited with her husband. Private services have been entrusted to Coutts Funeral Home (96 St. Andrews St. Cambridge) burial has taken place. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Friends and relatives are invited to sign Kathleen's online book of condolences at: www.couttsfuneralhome.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -