Kathy passed peacefully on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Lisaard Hospice surrounded by her loving family and friends & friends & friends. During her spirited battle with cancer, she never lost her positive "can-do" attitude and good nature. Her smile lit up the room everywhere she went. Kathy leaves three sons who loved & admired her, Tyler, Kevin (Claudia), and Jeremy (Julia) Moule; and three grandchildren Madeline, Phineas and Amelia. Her fourth grandchild due in May will have a wonderful guardian angel. She also leaves her siblings, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins who will have many fond memories. She also leaves her second family at Toyota with so many lasting friendships that continue to endure. Her family and friends will always remember her love, her generosity, her ability to overcome obstacles and her sense of adventure. She raised her sons to be the same; intelligent, adventurous leaders in their fields with their mother's humour and hard work ethic. Her sense of adventure was evident when she would take a road she hadn't travelled with optimism and no sense of direction. She & her travelling companions were always pleasantly surprised. She was a wonderful enthusiastic travel companion to family and fiends. We remember her as the life of the party; dancing was in her blood! To our dearest and loving Kathy; sister, mother, aunt, niece, cousins and friend, we remain in awe. You were and continue to be an inspiration. Friends may visit at the McFarlane & Roberts Funeral Home, 2240 Wharncliffe Road S., Lambeth (519) 652-2020 on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., where the celebration of Kathy's life will follow at 1:00 p.m. Cremation with interment White Oak Cemetery at a later date. Donations to Lisaard House, 990 Speedsville Rd., Cambridge, ON N3H 4R6 gratefully acknowledged. On-line condolences are available through www.mcfarlane-roberts.ca. Thank you for everything, and Party on!!
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 23, 2020