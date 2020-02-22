|
Of Surrey, British Columbia; Kitchener-Waterloo, and London, Ontario. Suddenly on February 18, 2020 at the age of 71 at Surrey Memorial Hospital, British Columbia. Born on October 26, 1948 in London, Ontario Kathy grew up between London and Toronto, and made her way to Kitchener Waterloo where she held different positions at NCR, Waterloo County Board of Education, and The City of Kitchener Department of Public Works. She then made her way to BC to work in management with Simon Fraser University. In the infancy of the modern computer era Kathy developed a desire to embrace technology, foresee its need, and use it as an asset. Self taught, she developed a high level of expertise and professionalism, and inspired others to learn of their use. Predeceased by her parents Kathy was a loving daughter to Jack and Ruth Mullock, and Ron and Ursula Johnston. Loving wife to Tom (Dennis) Ulmer. Loving Mother and step-mother to: Andrew Farrow, Virginia Farrow, Rebecca Cunningham (Brian), and Dana Ulmer. Loving Grandmother to Callum Farrow, Cameron Busch, Mackenzie Busch, Riley Busch, and Jack Cunningham. Loving sister to Bill Johnston (Diana), and sister in law to Bob Ulmer (Sandy). Loving Aunt to John Johnston (Anita), Jeff Johnston (Leanne); Brittany Johnston (Jason), Sean Ulmer (Sherry), and Josh Ulmer (Tara). Loving cousin, great-aunt, relative, and friend to many others. Per Kathy's wishes cremation will take place along with a Celebration Of Life for family and friends to follow later this year at a date and location to be determined.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 22, 2020