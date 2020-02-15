|
|
Passed away February 12, 2020 peacefully at home with her loving husband by her side after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Preston, Ontario on April 14, 1954. Loving and devoted wife of Lloyd for 36 years. Predeceased by her sisters Judy Bourne (2014) and Margaret Dunker (2017), sisters-in-law Carol Dunlop, Josephine Smith (the late Harry) and her brothers-in-law Charlie Schepanowski and Fred Welch. Dear stepmother of Stephen Schepanowski (Maxine) of Chatham, ON and Beth Valente and children of Windsor. Kathryn is survived by her brothers Jack Coleman (Jane) of Welland, ON, Bob Coleman (Dana) of Hawkesbury, ON, her sister Mary Knight (Ken) of Oshawa, ON, brother in-law Wayne Bourne of Ayr, ON, sisters in-law Helen Schepanowski, and Helen Welch. Loving aunt of James Dunlop (Christy), Darlene (Jeff), David Coleman (Becky), Susan Dryczewycz (Eagan), Jeremy Knight (Melanie), Amy Knight (Andrew), Heather Bourne (Bill Schnieder), Tony Schepanowski (Candice), Rob Schepanowski (Jodie), Kim Birkby (Brent), Lorrie Handsor (Stuart), Wendy Trahan (Raymond) and Jennifer Salaris (Nick). Also survived by many great-nieces, great-nephews and extended family and friends. A special thank you to the Windsor Regional Cancer Clinic and Hospice of Windsor Essex for all your care, compassion and support. Memorial Visitation at WINDSOR CHAPEL (Banwell Chapel) on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. until time of Memorial Service at 1:00 p.m. If you desire, donations to the Hospice of Windsor Essex County would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.windsorchapel.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 15, 2020