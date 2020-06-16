Kathy MOORE

With great sadness we announce that Kathy passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the age of 69. Beloved wife of Doug Lawrence. Loving mother of Jason Anthony Moore (Erin Matton) and Jennifer Leigh Moore (Austin Shynal). Proud Nana of Taylor, Payton, Kennedi and Amber. Beloved daughter of Carl (Georgette) and the late Bernice Wagner (2004). Dear sister of Robert (Brenda) Wagner, Barry (Tish) Wagner, Brenda (Bill) Dunn, Tim (Dale) Wagner, Kim (Frank) Collins and Lisa (Rod) Croen. She will be fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews and their families. A private gathering will be held at the Henry Walser Funeral Home (519) 749-8467. Visit www.henrywalser.com to view Kathy's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 16, 2020.