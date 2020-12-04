Procter, Kathy It is with great sadness that the family of Kathy Procter announces her passing after a very short battle with cancer. She died peacefully at her home on December 2nd, 2020 with her family by her side, at the age of 64. Kathy is survived by her husband of 43 years, Don Procter. She also leaves behind her children Kristi (Brandon) Anger, Tim (Parveen) Procter and Mike (April) Procter. Kathy cherished her six beautiful grandchildren, Brielle, Kolton and Lukas Anger, Isaac Procter and Trinity and Lily Procter. Kathy will be lovingly remembered by her mother Joanna (Sauder Holst) Ropp, her two sisters; Ann (Lloyd) Fretz and Marlene (Don) Letkeman-Holst, sisters and brothers-in-law; Faye Procter, Doug and Deb Procter and Ken and Lila Procter, ten nieces and nephews and their families, as well as numerous cousins. Kathy was predeceased by her father Delton Holst, her parents-in-law Alvin and Ida Procter and brother-in-law Wayne Procter. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of Kathy's life will be held when it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the North Huron Foodshare or the G2G Rail Trail would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Online condolences at www.mcburneyfuneralhome.com