1/
Katie BENDER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Katie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Katie Bender, 93, formerly of Tavistock passed away peacefully at Nithview Home, New Hamburg on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. She was born in East Zorra Township, Oxford County on June 2, 1927 a daughter of the late Daniel and Annie (Brenneman) Zehr. She was a member of East Zorra Mennonite Church, 16th line where she had been a member of the W.M.S.C. and the church quilting group. She married Armand Ray Bender on September 10, 1947. He predeceased her on November 25, 1987. Katie is survived by three sons: Brian and wife Marlene Bender of Tavistock, Bruce and wife Debbie Bender of New Hamburg, Paul Bender and Deb Bell of Shakespeare; ten grandchildren, Tara Porter (Sean), Trevor Bender (Katie). Matthew Bender (Samantha), Lisa Millar (Brian), Shannon Cole (Brian), Holly Seok (Eddy), Laura Kocher (Adam), Lucas Bender (Kimberly), Angela Near (Brent) and Adam Kelterborn (Chelsea Casey); 20 great grandchildren; two brothers, Glenn and wife Mary Ellen Zehr and Ronald Zehr; two sisters-in-law, Geoline Bender and Joyce Zehr. Katie is also remembered by the Patterson and Bell families. She was predeceased by her daughter in law, Tracey (Patterson) Bender (2010); by brothers and sisters-in-law, Vernon and Katie Zehr, Daniel Zehr and Ruth Zehr; by sisters and brothers-in-law, Olive and Orville Bender, Dorothy and Art Bender, Lillian and Sam Lichty A private family funeral service will be held in East Zorra Mennonite Church, 16th line with interment following in the church cemetery. Pastor Ray Martin will officiate. As expressions of sympathy, donations to East Zorra Mennonite Church, 16th line or Nithview Home for the Aged, New Hamburg would be appreciated and may be made through the Francis Funeral Home, Tavistock by calling 519-655-2431. Personal condolences can be sent at www.francisfh.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jul. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved