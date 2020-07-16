Katie Bender, 93, formerly of Tavistock passed away peacefully at Nithview Home, New Hamburg on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. She was born in East Zorra Township, Oxford County on June 2, 1927 a daughter of the late Daniel and Annie (Brenneman) Zehr. She was a member of East Zorra Mennonite Church, 16th line where she had been a member of the W.M.S.C. and the church quilting group. She married Armand Ray Bender on September 10, 1947. He predeceased her on November 25, 1987. Katie is survived by three sons: Brian and wife Marlene Bender of Tavistock, Bruce and wife Debbie Bender of New Hamburg, Paul Bender and Deb Bell of Shakespeare; ten grandchildren, Tara Porter (Sean), Trevor Bender (Katie). Matthew Bender (Samantha), Lisa Millar (Brian), Shannon Cole (Brian), Holly Seok (Eddy), Laura Kocher (Adam), Lucas Bender (Kimberly), Angela Near (Brent) and Adam Kelterborn (Chelsea Casey); 20 great grandchildren; two brothers, Glenn and wife Mary Ellen Zehr and Ronald Zehr; two sisters-in-law, Geoline Bender and Joyce Zehr. Katie is also remembered by the Patterson and Bell families. She was predeceased by her daughter in law, Tracey (Patterson) Bender (2010); by brothers and sisters-in-law, Vernon and Katie Zehr, Daniel Zehr and Ruth Zehr; by sisters and brothers-in-law, Olive and Orville Bender, Dorothy and Art Bender, Lillian and Sam Lichty A private family funeral service will be held in East Zorra Mennonite Church, 16th line with interment following in the church cemetery. Pastor Ray Martin will officiate. As expressions of sympathy, donations to East Zorra Mennonite Church, 16th line or Nithview Home for the Aged, New Hamburg would be appreciated and may be made through the Francis Funeral Home, Tavistock by calling 519-655-2431. Personal condolences can be sent at www.francisfh.ca