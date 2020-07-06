Passed away at Grand River Hospital, Kitchener, on Friday, July 3, 2020, at the age of 96 years. Katie, of St. Jacobs, was predeceased by her husband Levi S. Kuepfer on June 13, 1974. Precious mother of Velma (Ray) Streicher, Verna (Earl) Martin, Eleanor (Glen) Jantzi, Darlene (Ron) Kingyens, Marcella (Glenn) Bauman, and Donna (Anthony) Hunter. Cherished grandmother of 17 and great-grandmother of 16. Dear sister of Lydia Albrecht and sister-in-law of Catherine Carter, Melinda (Lloyd) Kuepfer, Catherine Kuepfer, and Ivan Streicher. Predeceased by granddaughters Jolene Streicher and Rebecca Jantzi, parents Daniel S. and Katie (Kuepfer) Jantzi, siblings and their spouses Susan (Ivan) Kuepfer, John (Catherine) Jantzi, Sarah (Edward) Albrecht, Simon Albrecht, Menno (Elizabeth) Jantzi, Tena (Earl) Kipfer, and seven siblings in infancy, along with brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Dorothy (Jacob) Wagler, Adeline Kuepfer, Noah (Cora) Kuepfer, Ezra Kuepfer, Ephraim Kuepfer, Mary Ann Streicher, and Joseph Carter. Katie was a kind and gentle woman with a quiet sense of humour and a tremendous love for her family. She committed her life to helping her family in any way she could. Her family would like to express their gratitude for the compassionate care of the health team at Grand River Hospital, 5th floor North. A public drive-by visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 5-9 p.m. at St. Jacobs Mennonite Church, 1310 King St. N., St. Jacobs. A private family service will take place on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home website at 1 p.m. via the link on Katie's obituary page. Interment will follow at Poole West Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, as expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com