We would like to thank you for all the kindness and sympathy shown to us via cards, phone calls, messages, flowers and food after the passing of our dear mother, Mrs Katie Kuepfer. We would also like to thank the staff on 5N at Grand River Hospital for their compassion and help they afforded us while our mother was in palliative care. Thanks also to St Jacobs Mennonite Church for accommodating the drive-by viewing and Pastor Mark for conducting the funeral service. We also want to thank Dreisinger Funeral Home for their excellent service in this very sad time and thank all who have donated to Heart and Stroke Foundation. We truly appreciate everything you have done and we cannot begin to tell you how much your prayers and support have helped to sustain us through this difficult time. May God bless each and everyone of you. The family of Katie Kuepfer



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store