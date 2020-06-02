April 28, 2020 - May 30, 2020 Passed away peacefully after a strong and courageous fight at McMaster Medical Centre, Hamilton, on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Kaysen Gabriel was the beloved son of Leon and Lindsay (Hutter) Weber of Elmira. Baby brother of Sam, Jessie, and MacKenzie. Loved grandson of Aden and Elsie Weber, Pat and Nancy Bester, Rick and Jenny Hutter, and great-grandson of Pat and Rose Bester. Lovingly remembered by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. A private family visitation and graveside service were held. As expressions of sympathy, donations to McMaster Children's Hospital would be appreciated by the family. www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 2, 2020.