Kaysen Gabriel Weber
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kaysen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
April 28, 2020 - May 30, 2020 Passed away peacefully after a strong and courageous fight at McMaster Medical Centre, Hamilton, on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Kaysen Gabriel was the beloved son of Leon and Lindsay (Hutter) Weber of Elmira. Baby brother of Sam, Jessie, and MacKenzie. Loved grandson of Aden and Elsie Weber, Pat and Nancy Bester, Rick and Jenny Hutter, and great-grandson of Pat and Rose Bester. Lovingly remembered by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. A private family visitation and graveside service were held. As expressions of sympathy, donations to McMaster Children's Hospital would be appreciated by the family. www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved