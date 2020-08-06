Keith DOUGHERTY

Passed away peacefully, with family by his side, on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Trinity Village Care Center in Kitchener at the age of 54. Beloved husband of Julie (nee Manser). Loving father to Jennifer Manser (Blake) and grandpuppy Cooper. Dear brother to Chris, Bruce, Conrad (Sue), Lois Storozuk (John), Kelly (Christine) and Alison Wilhelm (Dave) and brother-in-law to Linda Bowles (Bob), Ron Manser, Brenda Schwartz, Larry Manser, Sandra Nakluski, Laurie Dougherty, David Manser, Mary Jones (Nick). Keith will be missed by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Raymond and Evelyn (nee Currie) and brother Scott. Keith grew up in Petersburg. Over the years he worked at MCI as a natural gas technician for vehicles, NCR, Petro Maintenance, Epton Industries, Ross Drywall, and others in his early years. Keith shared his love for music with everyone. He played guitar around bonfires, loved to camp, especially in the fall in Agonquin Park. He was a handyman and was known for creating gadgets to make life easier. He always had a good joke or story to tell. He was a character. Private cremation has taken place. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date, post COVID, when hugs can be shared freely. A private gathering will take place in the meantime. It's been a long journey with Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD). A huge thank you to Dr. Casey and our extended family at Trinity Village. Thanks to the support of family and friends, and so many other people and organizations over the years. You made our lives better for it. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer's Society Waterloo Wellington or Trinity Village Care Centre - Cherry Orchard would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Keith's memorial.