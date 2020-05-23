of Mildmay passed away peacefully with family by his side at Chesley hospital on Thursday, May 21, 2020 in his 89th year. Dearly loved father of Bonnie (Dave) Rehkopf, Keith Jr. and (Marg) and John (Julie) all of Mildmay. Randy of Hanover, Joan (Ed) McDonald, Dan, Rob (Joanne) all of Walkerton. Terry (Deb) of Hanover, Mike (Sandra) of Mildmay, Jim of Walkerton, Doug (Tracy) of Mildmay, Cathy (Tim) Luinstra of Kincardine. Proud Grandpa of 32 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren and 1 great great grand daughter. Special friend to Betty Stroeder of Walkerton. Dear brother of Ellen Ernst and brother-in-law of Roberta Campbell of Toronto. Brother-in-law of Jean Martin, Elaine and Alfred Hehn of Mildmay and Bill (Shirley) Ernewein of Walkerton. Dear Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his wife Kathleen (Ernewein) in 2004, his great grand daughter Rebecca Rehkopf, his parents Godfrey and Sarah Campbell, brother Ellwood Campbell, parents-in-law George and Irene Ernewein, in-laws Donald Martin, Sharon Ernewein and Brenda Ernewein. Keith had retired from Bogdon and Gross Furniture after 40 years. Over the years Keith was involved in minor sports, the Lions Club and was a devoted member of the AA for over 50 years. He served over 30 years in municipal politics as Councillor, Reeve/Mayor of Mildmay/South Bruce and was Bruce County Warden in 1997 He was always dedicated and proud to serve on all committees. He was a very respected man and good friend to all. A great person whom his family is very proud to call our Dad. He will be truly missed. A private family service will be held and a celebration of Keith's life will take place at a later date to be announced. Donations may be made in Keith's memory to South Bruce Regional Health Centres or to Heart and Stroke Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to Greg Roberts Funeral Home Mildmay.



