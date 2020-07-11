It is with great sadness that the family of Keith Gordon Hunt (AKA the Silver Fox) announce his passing following a brief illness Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in his 91st year. Keith was born in Pembroke, Ontario to Wesley Whitfield and Evelyn Hunt. Keith is predeceased by his two older brothers Reginald and Garth Hunt. Keith moved to Kitchener, Ontario and spent his career working at BFGoodrich. Keith met his true love Helen Graff in Kitchener and they spent the next 65 years together. Keith was a pretty good pool player in his day, enjoyed gardening and was always willing to help a friend. Keith and Helen shared their home with many relatives over the years. Keith was loved for his unique sense of humour and always enjoyed talking to any stranger he met. Both Keith and Helen enjoyed all their friends and relatives throughout their years and will be greatly missed by all who knew them. Keith is survived by his son Brian and daughter in-law Kim, three grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, brother's in-law Elmer, Ron and Wayne, sister's in-law Von Stalkie, Doreen and Shirley and many nieces and nephews who thought the world of Keith. Special Thanks for the kindness and care provided to Keith by the staff at Promyse Home Care and the 6th floor Health care workers at St Mary's Hospital and Bankside Retirement Home. Condolences to the family and donations to a charity of your choice
may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home 171 King Street South, Waterloo; www.erbgood.com
; 519-745-8445.