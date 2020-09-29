Kelly DOERING

DOERING, Kelly Passed away surrounded by her family on September 28, 2020 in her home at the age of 58. Beloved wife of Todd Doering. Loving mother of Scott (Casey) MacMillan. Will also be remembered by Scott's father John (Maria). Cherished daughter to Donald and the late Charlotte Blackburn. Dear sister of Kim (Gregg) Kanmacher. Will also be missed by her nieces Kayla (Justin), Brooke (Scott), Kirstie (Riaan) and great-nieces Hadley and Madelyn. Much loved daughter-in-law to James and the late Marlene Doering. Sister-in-law to Craig (Debbie), Kim (Chris), Barry (Lisa), Teri (Jamie) as well as many nieces and nephews. Great-niece to Marlene (Bruce) Anderson. Cousin to Cheryl (Rick) Hartung and Brian Anderson. Kelly was predeceased by her grandparents Ivan and Dorothy Kelly. Kelly will also be fondly remembered by extended family and many friends. Kelly had a real passion for people and had a way of making everyone feel special. She could light up a room with her smile. Kelly worked at Doon Valley Golf Course for 44 years. She loved gardening and the outdoors. A private family ceremony will take place at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Sunnybrook Foundation - Gord Downie Foundation Fund for Brain Cancer Research or charity of choice
would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Kelly's memorial and where condolences and memories can be shared with the family.