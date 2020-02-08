|
|
Passed away at home in her sleep on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at the age of 60 years. Beloved wife of Michael Quigley for 12 years. Dear mother of Michael Cervoni (Karly), Monique Proulx, and stepmother of Sarah Quigley, Jacob Quigley (Marj Wong), and Callum Quigley (Violet Chen). Loved nana of Mila, Nigel, Gemma, Madeleine, and Rowan. Dear stepdaughter of Arlene. Dear sister of Deborah Dunn, David Long, Patti Neilly, and Bruce Slavin. Predeceased by her sister Barbara. Kelly's family will receive relatives and friends at Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre, 1001 Ottawa St. S., Kitchener, (519-743-8900), on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m., where the funeral service will be held in the chapel on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations would be appreciated to the Kitchener Waterloo Youth Basketball Association, 500 Parkside Dr., Waterloo, ON N2L 5J4 (cheques to be made payable to "City of Kitchener"). Online condolences at www.westmountfuneralchapel.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 8, 2020