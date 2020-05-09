It is with utmost sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Kelly, due to complications arising from her health challenges. May she find solace. She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Richard Downey. Kelly will be deeply missed by her brother David and his wife Marilyn, her sister Kim and her husband Jeff Ries and their children, her many friends, and sometimes daunting and seemingly endless list of Downey in-laws. She was predeceased by her father Dave and her mother Florence. Kelly practiced as a licensed hairstylist for almost 35 years in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. She was grateful and appreciative of her many and varied clients over the years. She valued them dearly. Kelly was happiest when directing the major renovations to her home and attached salon and surrounding landscape. She loved to host Saturday night dinners and come up with zany and imaginative costumes for Hallowe'en. A special thanks to Jim and Margot for their love, support and merriment over the years. In keeping with times, a celebration of Kelly's life is slated for the future. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. In Kelly's memory, donations to the Kitchener-Waterloo Humane Society or Centre for Addictions and Mental Health would be appreciated. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Kelly's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 9, 2020.