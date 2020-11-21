1/1
Kenneth Edgar Dietrich of Kitchener passed away peacefully at the K-W Health Centre of Grand River Hospital on Friday, November 13, 2020 at the age of 78. He was predeceased by his parents Edgar and Doris (nee Strassburger) Dietrich, wife Sunday Cormier, and partner Sandy Davidson. Ken will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his children Mike Dietrich (Anne Marie), Kathy Dietrich, Christine Dietrich, Paul Dietrich (Melissa), Patti Cormier, Ryan Davidson (Jamie), and Erin Davidson (Dean Cooper). Proud grandfather of Jocelyn Green (Tyler), Emilie Dietrich, Nick Gray, Kurtis Gray, Brianna Wolf, Devin Nguyen, Ryan Vanherk, Winn Davidson, Arthur Cooper, Dixon Cooper, and great-grandfather of Jacob Green. Dear brother of Bob Dietrich (Sharon) and Doug Dietrich. Ken will be fondly remembered by Paul and Nancy Friess. Ken enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating, and spending time at the cottage with family. Cremation will take place and a private family graveside service will be held at Emmanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Petersburg. A celebration of Ken's life will be held at a later date when it is safe to gather. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Grand River Hospital Foundation or Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Petersburg may be arranged by contacting the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Nov. 21, 2020.
