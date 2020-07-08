Ken Hamilton

At Seaforth Community Hospital on Monday, July 6, 2020, Mr. Kenneth John Hamilton of Listowel, in his 98th year. Husband of the late Grace (Morse) Hamilton and the late Kathleen (Schiestel) Hamilton. Father of Wayne Hamilton, and step-father of Lloyd and Judy Schnurr, and Paul and Anne-Marie Church. Grandfather of Laura Hamilton, Andrew Schnurr, Russ and Heather Schnurr, Shannon Church, and Megan Church, and great-grandfather of Emily Schnurr, and Ryan Schnurr. Brother of Greta Fisher, Earl Hamilton, Irwin Hamilton, and Shirley Little. Visitation will be held at the Eaton Funeral Home, Listowel on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. where a private family service will be held at Eaton Funeral Home on Friday, July 10, 2020. Interment in Fairview Cemetery, Listowel. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, visitors must schedule a time by clicking on the RSVP button under "Visitation Details" on the funeral home website, or by calling the funeral home at 519-291-4840. Please note that masks are required to be worn. Memorial donations to Seaforth Community Hospital would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.eatonfuneralhome.ca