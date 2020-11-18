Passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the age of 68. Beloved husband of Sigrid (nee Osbelt) for 32 years. Loving father of the late Jonathan (2012), Kyle (Candice), Tricia (Brock) and Ryan. Cherished "Pops" to Kasey and Cameron. Dear brother of Roy (Mary), brother-in-law of Greg (Kathy)(Denise) and Nicole (Steve). Son of Ken and Barbara Matchett (deceased), and son-in-law of Nick and Else Osbelt. Will be remembered by his many nieces and nephews. Reunited with his beloved dog, Jessie. Ken's other love in life was music. He enjoyed his work as a truck driver. He found a new passion with friends riding his motorcycle. All his friends were dear to him, he will be missed by many. Ken's family will receive relatives and friends from 2 - 4 p.m. and 6 - 8 p.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener. Those wishing to attend Ken's visitation must RSVP through the funeral home website or by calling 519-749-8467. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, 15 minutes will be given to share your condolences and guests are required to wear a face mask. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the SickKids Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Ken's memorial.