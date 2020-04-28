|
Kenneth Albert Tanswell, 96, formerly of London, Ontario, has passed away at Highview Residences, Kitchener, Ontario, of complications due to Covid19. Ken was born to Albert and Annie Tanswell in Manchester, England on November 14, 1923. He is survived by his only sister, Iris Barritt, 98, of Bury, Lancs., England and predeceased by two brothers, Arnold (1918-1942) and Ronald (1928-2009). He received his education in Manchester and then enlisted in the Coldstream Guards to serve in WW11. During the Second World War, he served for five years in the British and Indian Armies, achieving the rank of Captain, in the field. He returned from active duty in 1945 and married Bess Crowther. He completed his university education in Social Studies at Nottingham University and began raising a family. After emigrating to Canada (Winnipeg) in 1952, he was joined by his family later that year. He worked several jobs before being hired by a company that became Labatt's and he was moved to London, Ontario with John Labatt Ltd. in 1958. Following a brief stint at Richards-Wilcox (3 years), he joined Canada Post in 1967 when he was appointed Personnel Manager SWD and on July 1, 1977, he was appointed Regional Director of Personnel, Western Region. Ken is survived by his daughters, Kathryn Ann Pitkin (Paul) and Caroline Tanswell (Rick MacNeil). He is predeceased by his son, Stephen Tanswell (2017) and his ex wife, Bess Tanswell (2014). He has four grandchildren, Colin Pitkin (Joanna), Nicola Woerns (Jeff Harris), Erin Spurling (Andy) and Katrina Woerns (Colin Durkin). Ken was happily married to the love of his life Beatrice Mae (nee Clements) for 44 years. She predeceased him by 11 days. He was lost without her. Now they are together. They began their married life in Arkona, Ontario and then moved to Tsawwassen, British Columbia. They lived in B.C for about five years before relocating back to London, Ontario to be closer to family. They had a happily blended family that included 3 more sons, Steven Oswald (Brenda), Gene Oswald (Catja) and Doug Oswald and six more grandchildren, Laurie Bouwmeister (Ed), Michael Oswald (Tera) David Oswald (Rosalinda) Andrew Oswald, Roger Oswald, and Taylor Burley (Bill). Altogether there are 10 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. Ken's other interests were many and varied. He served in the Canadian Militia, 3-RCR, achieving the rank of Major. After retiring, he completed studies in Master Gardening and enjoyed many hours creating an award-winning garden in his own backyard. He maintained his interest in people by volunteering for the John Howard Society and the St. Leonard's Society. Ken was active as a parishioner and warden with Holy Trinity St. Stephen's Memorial Church in London. He also enjoyed woodworking, weaving and reading. We wish to thank the staff at Highview Residences for their excellent care of Ken, especially during the final weeks of his life. We are very grateful to them. Cremation has taken place and a joint memorial service for both Ken and Bea will take place later in the year.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 28, 2020