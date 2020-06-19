February 27, 1932 - June 16, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Ken Schott who died peacefully at Tranquility Retirement Home on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the age of 88. Ken is the beloved husband of the late Jackie Schott (Vrooman) who passed away January 25, 2020. Loving and devoted father to Rick (Brenda) of Chesley Lake, Debbie Campbell (Jeff), Tim Schott (Trish), Kim Macdonald (Randy), and Brent Schott, all of Brantford. Proud grandpa of his 15 grandchildren, Chris Schott, Ken Schott (Cori), Steve Schott (Whitney), Margie Champion (Andrew), Nathan Campbell (Mandy), Nick Campbell, Lindsey Vechsler (Jordon), Katie Smith (Ryan), Maggie Batson (Jamie), Beth Huszczo (Joey), Matt Macdonald (Heather), Ryan Macdonald (Alex), Christine Pettit (John Michael), Montana Schott and Aiden Schott. He will also be lovingly missed by 18 great grandchildren. Ken is predeceased by his parents Luella Witmer and Vernon Schott of Kitchener, his brothers, Clare Schott, Clifford Schott and Don Schott of Kitchener. He will be fondly remembered by his brothers Glenn Schott (Alice), David Schott (Denise), and his sister Grace Bechtel, also sister in law Carol Schott, and his brother in law Ron Vrooman (Audrey) all of Kitchener/Waterloo. In his early years Ken was a gifted athlete, playing baseball, football, running track & field. He was also a proud member of the Kitchener Greenshirts hockey team. He was an avid fisherman and gardener throughout his life! Ken worked for 42 years for MacDonald Westburne Electric, formerly MacDonald Electric, both in Kitchener and as manager of the Brantford Branch. The family wishes to thank Tranquility Retirement Home for their excellent care. A private family service to celebrate Ken's wonderful life will be held at a later date. If desired, in memory of Ken, donations can be made to Shenstone Baptist Church, Brantford. Messages of condolence may be left at www.tollfh.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 19, 2020.