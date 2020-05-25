Kenneth Bruce TUCKER
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Kenneth Bruce Joseph Tucker, who was a resident of Listowel, formerly of Galt in Cambridge. He was born May 6 1949 to Everet James and Elizabeth Mary (Kennedy). His 'trip' ended with a brave battle at home with his wife Carolyn by his side on May 22, 2020 at the age of 71 years. Ken was a special man with a big heart who made everyone he met feel special. His fun-loving zest for life and wonderful sense of humor will be sadly missed by his family and many friends. Ken is survived by his brother Gerry; nephew Kevin (Dana) and neice Tanya (Mike); his first wife Yvonne and their son Sean (Jenn); his second wife Lynn and her daughter Kim (Bruce); his third wife Carolyn and her daughter Tanis (Jason) and her son Anthony (Shannon); and by all of his cherished grandchildren that kept him young at heart: Jasper, Lincoln and Tyler; Mikaela and Evan; Ethan and Alexander; Ethan and Cameron. All of whom he adored. He was predeceased by his brothers Thomas and Dave and sister Marjory. Ken was a hard worker all of his life, and most recently retired from Physical Resources Custodial services at Wilfrid Laurier University where he loved working every day amongst the students, making many lasting friendships which also kept him young at heart. A private funeral service will be held after cremation on May 30, 2020 for his wife and children only, due to the current Covid19 restrictions. A Celebration of his Life is being planned for the near future when restrictions have been lifted for all of his family and friends to mingle and enjoy his "It's Just a Trip" journey through life. We have to thank all of his many doctors and medical staff for their amazing compassion and expertise which enabled him to share his time on this earth with all who loved him so dearly. We could not have done this without you. A very special thank you to Dr. Louise Vitou and her incredible renal team, including Mary-Margaret and Catherine. Memorial donations would be graciously accepted for the Grand River Hospital Renal Clinic; The Kidney Foundation; The Canadian Cancer Society or the Heart and Lung Association. Share condolences online at www.westmountfuneralchapel.com


Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 25, 2020.
