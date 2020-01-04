|
It is with overwhelming sadness that we announce Ken's passing on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at the age of 68. Beloved husband to Allison and dedicated and cherished dad to Matthew and Meaghan. Ken is predeceased by his parents, Fred and Shirley. He will be missed by his step-mother Lois, sister Debbie (Brent) Handley, nephew Kyle (Lindsay) Handley and niece Ashley (Troy) Seguin. He will also be lovingly remembered by his aunt Joy (John) Holly as well as extended family and dear friends. Ken was a fiercely committed, respected and proud teacher with the Waterloo Region District School Board for 28 years and often ran into students who remembered him fondly. Over the course of his career, Ken had a positive impact on many young lives, including those he coached in basketball, ball hockey and ice hockey. Ken was an avid sports and Leafs fan whose knowledge of players, statistics and Leafs lore was vast and shared with anyone who would lend an ear. Ken took immense pride and pleasure in his family, his cottage in Sauble Beach and his treasured dogs, Casey, Samson and Charlie. Ken met each day bravely and kept a positive attitude. He was grateful for the excellent care he received. Thanks to Dr. Fortino and staff, Dr. Hubay and the Grand River Cancer Centre team, Vicki at the Diabetes Clinic, Dr. Tan, Dr. Trussler and the LHIN unit, and the amazing nurses of 5D North at Grand River Hospital. Friends and family are invited to gather and celebrate Ken's life at Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. with family tributes held at 2:30 p.m. Cremation has taken place and a private interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the KW Humane Society or Grand River Hospital. Ken is forever in our hearts. "Go Leafs Go!!!"