Kenneth Charles MILLS
Ken passed away peacefully at home, on November 30, 2020 at age 78. Ken was predeceased by his parents Kenneth and Marie Mills. He will be lovingly remembered by his siblings Paul Mills (Leslie) and Ruth Kanmacher (Mark), nephews David Mills (Dana), Michael, and Andrew Kanmacher and great-nephew Oliver Mills. He will also be missed by Andrew Sills, who was a great friend. Ken worked at A. B. Caya Fabrics as a showroom salesperson for 30 years and also taught Interior Design at Conestoga College for several years. In earlier years he worked in the Highland Light Infantry, Ministry of Natural Resources (Reforestation) and Lifeguarding at the Preston outdoor pool. He loved to travel, enjoyed theatre and gardening but especially, he loved his pets. The various dogs he adopted over the years were great companions to him: Verdell, Tosha, Shantzy, and currently Elsa who stayed by his side at the end. Retirement brought some mental and health challenges and he was supported by the Waterloo Regional Health Team and the Grand River Cancer Centre. In accordance with his wishes cremation has taken place. In the spring, Ken's favourite time of the year, a private family graveside service will take place at Preston Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the Barthel Funeral Home (519) 653-3251. As expressions of sympathy, donations in Ken's memory to the KW Humane Society or the Grand River Cancer Centre would be appreciated by his family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Dec. 4, 2020.
