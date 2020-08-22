1/1
Kenneth Emery Somers
With great sadness the family announces the unexpected passing of Kenneth Emery Somers in Sudbury on Monday, August 17th, 2020 at the age of 83. Loving husband of Ina Somers (Aikens) of Lanark Heights. Loved father of Rick Somers, Doug Somers (Cindy Venier), Rexanne Somers all of Drayton; Scott and Lynn Nairn of Sudbury , and Jeff and Kim Nairn of Waterloo. Proud grandfather of Chaz Somers, Jesse and Hailey Somers (children Brynly, Crew and Kane), Kelsey Somers; Anthony Nairn, Courtney Ferron, Curtis Ferron, ; Amy and Jeff May (children Rylan, Luca, and Lilyanna), Adam and Claudiane Merkley (daughter Quinn) and Andrew Nairn. Loving brother of Mildred (Millie) McQuillin (Ivan predeceased) of Kitchener and Marion Somers (Marnie) of Kitchener. Ken was born in Winterbourne, Ontario, he was the oldest child of William and Angeline Somers. Ken worked for LTL/JET Transport for most of his life, then Golden Hawk before retiring. He spent quite a few years during his retirement doing odd jobs for many, which he enjoyed and did well. Ken lived at Lanark Place in Kitchener for the past three years where he made many friends with other residents and staff who became an important part of his life. He will be lovingly remembered and missed by many. There will be a visitation to celebrate Ken's life on Sunday, August 23 at the Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre, 1001 Ottawa St. S. from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. A funeral service will take place on Monday, August 24 at 2:00 p.m. in the Westmount Chapel with cremation to follow. Please note: In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a mask or face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Please follow the directions of the funeral home staff upon arrival. As expressions of sympathy in Ken's honour, donations to St. Mary's Cardiac Care Unit or The Alzheimer Society of Waterloo Wellington are greatly appreciated.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre
Send Flowers
AUG
24
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre
1001 Ottawa Street South
Kitchener, ON N2E2X5
5197438900
