Kenneth Farrish

Passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Chartwell Westmount in Kitchener at the age of 79. Beloved husband to Sandra for 55 years. Loving dad to Craig (Carole) and Kendra Temporale (Mike). Cherished grandpa to Dana, Darren, Megan and Emily. Dear brother to Don (Jane) and brother-in-law to Linda Henderson (Paul) Vic (Bob) Hendry. Fondly remembered by nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and colleagues. Ken was a physical education teacher at KCI for 32 years and an all around sports fan. Ken's family will receive relatives and friends from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Memorial service will follow in the chapel at 1:30 p.m. Guests must RSVP through the funeral home website to attend his visitation and service and please wear a face mask. Relatives and friends may also join Ken's service via live stream at henrywalser.com/live-streaming
. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer's Society - Lewy Body Dementia Research, St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church or the Food Bank of Waterloo Region would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Ken's memorial.