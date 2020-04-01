|
Born September 22, 1924 and passed away March 27, 2020. Predeceased by his wife of 46 years, Florence (nee Dubrick) (June 21, 2019). Survived by his two sons, James Douglas Kufske (Erma) and Robert Charles Kufske (Joanne) and by two stepdaughters Janet (Hank) Sonnenberg and Nancy (David) Seiling. Ken is survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by one stepdaughter Jane (Ross) Dowdall, parents Charles and Mary (nee Martz) Kufske and siblings Herbert (Mable) Kufske, Ruth (Clayton) Meyers, Howard (Laura) Kufske, Reta (Andrew) Bean, Laverne Kufske, Mildred (Royden) Woolner, Doris (Maylon) Ramseyer, and Pearl (Kenneth) Dubrick Ken served in the Royal Canadian Airforce as a radio operator and navigator during World War II. After the war, he worked as a Production Planner at Uniroyal until he retired in 1987. Appreciated driving nice cars, enjoyed fishing and boating with his sons at Chesley Lake and spent a lot of time at Sauble Beach and Grand Bend. We as a family are so grateful for the tender loving care that was given to Ken while he was living at Heritage House, St. Jacobs. Due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic, a Celebration of Ken's Life will be held at a later date. In memory of Ken, donations to Youth With A Mission would be appreciated and may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S., Waterloo www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 1, 2020