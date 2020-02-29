|
Passed away peacefully at Trinity Village LTC, Kitchener. Predecessed by his wife of 54 years, Erma (Zehr), his parents John and Lucinda (Buehler) Burgetz, and siblings Reg, Marg, Alice and Harold. Survived by his children Judy Shantz (Bob), Linda Grimmer, Paul Burgetz (Joy), and Sandra Burgetz, his grandchildren Becky Grimmer (Currie Russell), Andrea Shantz (Nick Martin), Matt Grimmer, Lindsay Shantz, Dan (Laura) Shantz, Tabitha Burgetz and Amber Burgetz, and by 11 great grandchildren. Ken was born on a small farm on the outskirts of Kitchener and developed a very strong work ethic. He was happiest when he was working or helping others. Friends, family and neighbours benefitted from his ability to fix anything and his love of cooking. He was a gentle and generous man who loved spending time with his family and retelling stories of his life growing up. His pride and joy, next to his family, were his many vegetable and flower gardens. Ken was a lifetime member at Stirling Avenue Mennonite Church. His strong faith has seen him through the toughest times in his life and has taken him to a better place. Visitations will be held at Erb & Good Family Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 2-4pm & 6-8pm. Funeral service will be Wednesday March 4, 2020 at 11am at Stirling Avenue Mennonite Church, 57 Stirling Avenue North, Kitchener. Interment will be held at Woodland Cemetery Many thanks to his good neighbour and friend Angus, for always being there for him, to the many staff at Trinity Village who cared for him and to all the community care workers who supported him in his home prior to that. In memory of Ken, donations to the Mennonite Central Committee or Stirling Avenue Mennonite Church would be appreciated and may be arranged through the funeral home www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 29, 2020