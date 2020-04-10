|
|
It is with heavy hearts that the family announces the passing of Kenneth (Ken) Max Hambly at Grand River Hospital on April 7 at the age of 87. Born in Howich Township, Huron County, to parents Fred and Gertrude Hambly (nee Taylor). He grew up in Fordwich and began his insurance career in Toronto before moving to Kitchener. His career spanned 45 years with the Waterloo Insurance Company (Economical) and retired as a Manager Agent/Broker Services. It was in Kitchener where he found the love of his life Florence, nee Schneider, and cherished his 64-year marriage. He was proud of his children, son Jeff (Joyce) Ayr, daughters, Janis (Bob) Greenville, SC and Jennifer (Eric) Calgary and his six grandchildren, Adam (Sarah), Deanna (Matt), Ryan (Tara), Bretton (Shelby), Alex, Jessie and six great-grandchildren, Brooke, Liam, Mackenzie, Kolton, Cooper, Scarlett. He is also survived by his sister Janie Hambly Cordisco (Larry) Port St. Lucie, FL. Ken was a long-time member of the K-W Granite Club and later the Ayr Curling club enjoying curling into his 80s. Upon retirement he and Flo travelled to winter in Florida playing golf and visiting many friends from Kitchener-Waterloo Region. They enjoyed cruising to many destinations around North America. Along the way they made many new friends creating lasting friendships. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Ken's life will take place when the present-day restrictions have been lifted. Please keep safe. Donations to the Cambridge Self Help Foodbank which serves Ayr and District or the Grand River Hospital Dialysis Unit would be appreciated. Online condolences and donations may be arranged through www.wmkippfuneralhome.com or by contacting Wm. Kipp (519) 632 8228. A special to the many Doctors and Nurses who cared for him over the many years and many hospital stays and to the Renal Clinic at Grand River Hospital.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 10, 2020