Of Fergus, passed away peacefully at home with family by his side on Friday, May 8, 2020, in his 79th year, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Loved husband of Martha (Arbuckle) Moffat for 54 years. Proud father of Dana Moffat (Stuart Wood), Guelph; Jill Moffat (Dave Matheson), London; Andrew Moffat and his wife Amy (nee Montgomery), Guelph; and chosen daughter Jennifer Cameron (Greg LeBlanc), Guelph. Extra proud Grandpa to Corinne and Elijah Moffat. Survived by sister Doris Devine (the late Jim 2014), Guelph; brother Dean Moffat (the late Ann 2009) and his friend Margaret Urbshott, Lions Head; and sister-in-law Dorene Moffat, Guelph. Also survived by brother-in-law Gerald Hattle, Clifford, and sister-in-law Lenora Arbuckle, Alma. Predeceased by his parents Malcolm (2001) and Wilma (2012) Moffat, brother Donald Moffat (2007) and infant daughter (1967); also his parents-in-law Elwin S. (1977) and Anna (2002) Arbuckle; sister-in-law Evelyn Hattle (1993) and brothers-in-law Elwin J. Arbuckle (2010) and Robert Arbuckle (1994). Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will take place when we can all get together to share our memories. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 206 Norfolk St., Guelph, 519-822-0051 or wallcustance.com - condolences can be sent to the family via the funeral home website below Neil's notice. For those who wish, donations to Groves Memorial Community Hospital, Fergus, would be appreciated by the family.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 11, 2020.