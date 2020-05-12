It is with both sadness at life's end and the joy of a life well lived that we announce the passing of Ken at St. Mary's Hospital on April 27 in his 83rd year. Born on July 6, 1937 in Waterloo. Ken was the loving husband of Maureen and enjoyed his home and took great pleasure in his beautiful gardens and in his cats Micky and Molly. He was a prolific reader of science magazines, books on history, mathematics and anything that filled in his knowledge of the universe. Ken graduated from the University of Waterloo in mechanical engineering and spent most of his working life in the engineering department of that University. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife Maureen and his son Kingsley along with their five grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Touched by his passing are many cherished neighbours, family and friends. There will be no visitation or funeral. A remembrance celebration will occur after Covid-19.



