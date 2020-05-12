Kenneth Riepert
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with both sadness at life's end and the joy of a life well lived that we announce the passing of Ken at St. Mary's Hospital on April 27 in his 83rd year. Born on July 6, 1937 in Waterloo. Ken was the loving husband of Maureen and enjoyed his home and took great pleasure in his beautiful gardens and in his cats Micky and Molly. He was a prolific reader of science magazines, books on history, mathematics and anything that filled in his knowledge of the universe. Ken graduated from the University of Waterloo in mechanical engineering and spent most of his working life in the engineering department of that University. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife Maureen and his son Kingsley along with their five grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Touched by his passing are many cherished neighbours, family and friends. There will be no visitation or funeral. A remembrance celebration will occur after Covid-19.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved