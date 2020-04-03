|
|
Passed away on April 1, 2020 at Freeport Health Centre at the age of 85. Beloved husband of the late Louise (2019). Loving father of Patti Lichty (Brad), Debbie Schneider and Lorrie Ruddock (Dave Oliver). Cherished grandpa of Jeff, Michael and the late Mark, and great-grandpa of Abby, Jack and Victor. Dear brother of Jimmy and Lana. Predeceased by his sisters Kathleen and Maureen, and son-in-law Rob Schneider. As per Kenneth's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or a would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Kenneth's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 3, 2020