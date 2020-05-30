Kenneth Walter William BUCKLEY
Passed away peacefully on May 27, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Kitchener at the age of 69. Ken will be missed by his beloved wife of 43 years, Barb Buckley of Waterloo. Dear father of Debi Fishback and Kevin (Becky) Buckley. Cherished by his loving grandchildren Kaylee and Hunter Fishback, and Abby and Carson Buckley. Remembered by his brother George (Kaye) Buckley, sister Eva (Michael) Holt, nieces Sherri (Ted) Holt and Tracey (Patrick) Spreitzer. Predeceased by his parents Walter and Maria Buckley, nephew Larry Buckley and niece Anne Cronmiller. Over the years, Ken was heavily involved in many sporting organizations, such as YBC Bowling at Waterloo Lanes, Waterloo Siskins Jr. B Hockey, Waterloo Chym'rs (Twins) Fastball and coached many years in the Waterloo Minor Softball Association. He was an avid Boston fan when it came to sports, following the Bruins, Red Sox and Patriots. The family would like to graciously thank the staff at St. Mary's Hospital for the excellent care and support provided. A private ceremony will be held at Memory Gardens. In his memory, donations to the Lung Health Foundation or Canadian Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated by the family and can be arranged by contacting the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
