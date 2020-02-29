Home

POWERED BY

Services
Erb & Good Family Funeral Home
171 King Street South
Waterloo, ON N2J 1P7
519-745-8445
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin MILLS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin Franklin MILLS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kevin Franklin MILLS Obituary
MILLS, Kevin Franklin passed away suddenly on February 22, 2020 in Waterloo. Lovingly remembered by his wife Valerie, son Alex, mother Marion, siblings Kathy (George) Zador, Karen (Dennis Sparks) Button, Kent (Julie Preston) Mills, brother-in-law Malcolm Graham, mother-in-law Mary Johnston, sister-in-law Melanie Johnston and his nieces and nephews and their families. Predeceased by his father Dr. Frank Mills and sister Marnie Graham. Kevin will be remembered for his irreverent sense of humour, generosity of spirit, his service to others and his devotion to his family and friends. Kevin was born in London August 23, 1954 and spent most of his childhood in Goderich, a town with which he maintained a lifelong affection. Kevin began his banking career working for the Bank of Nova Scotia before attending Wilfrid Laurier University and then advancing his career with Canada Trust from which he retired as a TD Canada Trust bank manager. Kevin enjoyed his golf trips to Myrtle Beach and in his retirement his regular lunches with the many friends from his banking years. Celebration of life to take place at a later date. Cremation has taken place and interment at Strathroy Municipal Cemetery to follow at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to a and may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S., Waterloo www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kevin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -