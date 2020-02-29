|
|
MILLS, Kevin Franklin passed away suddenly on February 22, 2020 in Waterloo. Lovingly remembered by his wife Valerie, son Alex, mother Marion, siblings Kathy (George) Zador, Karen (Dennis Sparks) Button, Kent (Julie Preston) Mills, brother-in-law Malcolm Graham, mother-in-law Mary Johnston, sister-in-law Melanie Johnston and his nieces and nephews and their families. Predeceased by his father Dr. Frank Mills and sister Marnie Graham. Kevin will be remembered for his irreverent sense of humour, generosity of spirit, his service to others and his devotion to his family and friends. Kevin was born in London August 23, 1954 and spent most of his childhood in Goderich, a town with which he maintained a lifelong affection. Kevin began his banking career working for the Bank of Nova Scotia before attending Wilfrid Laurier University and then advancing his career with Canada Trust from which he retired as a TD Canada Trust bank manager. Kevin enjoyed his golf trips to Myrtle Beach and in his retirement his regular lunches with the many friends from his banking years. Celebration of life to take place at a later date. Cremation has taken place and interment at Strathroy Municipal Cemetery to follow at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to a and may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S., Waterloo www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 29, 2020